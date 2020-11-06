A policeman has been arrested on suspicion of obtaining property by deception in relation to an Iron Man Mark-VII figurine. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong police officer arrested for alleged Hot Toys’ Iron Man con
- Junior constable, 24, held on suspicion of obtaining property by deception, an offence carrying maximum jail sentence of 10 years
- He allegedly sold Hot Toys voucher to a third party for HK$2,100 but picked up product anyway
