A policeman has been arrested on suspicion of obtaining property by deception in relation to an Iron Man Mark-VII figurine. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong police officer arrested for alleged Hot Toys’ Iron Man con

  • Junior constable, 24, held on suspicion of obtaining property by deception, an offence carrying maximum jail sentence of 10 years
  • He allegedly sold Hot Toys voucher to a third party for HK$2,100 but picked up product anyway

Clifford Lo
Updated: 3:51pm, 6 Nov, 2020

