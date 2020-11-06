Two people have admitted rioting and wounding with intent at Hong Kong’s District Court. Photo: Warton Li Two people have admitted rioting and wounding with intent at Hong Kong’s District Court. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong protests: pair admit rioting and beating resident who complained of noise during outbreak of unrest

  • Chan Ming-kwai and Wong Yam-cho plead guilty at District Court over eruption of violence at protest last year marking death of student
  • Resident trying to sleep challenged the two protesters over the noise in November last year before he was set upon

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 5:16pm, 6 Nov, 2020

