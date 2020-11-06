Two people have admitted rioting and wounding with intent at Hong Kong’s District Court. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong protests: pair admit rioting and beating resident who complained of noise during outbreak of unrest
- Chan Ming-kwai and Wong Yam-cho plead guilty at District Court over eruption of violence at protest last year marking death of student
- Resident trying to sleep challenged the two protesters over the noise in November last year before he was set upon
Topic | Hong Kong protests
