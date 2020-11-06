Hackers stole US$6.6 million after getting access to the email of the company’s CFO. Photo: Shutterstock
Singapore sting: international company in Hong Kong hit by US$6.6 million hacking scam
- Firm’s financial controller conned into transferring funds into Singapore bank account after crooks took control of CFO’s email
- Police working with overseas counterparts to retrieve money
Topic | Scams and swindles
Hackers stole US$6.6 million after getting access to the email of the company’s CFO. Photo: Shutterstock