Carrie Lam says Hong Kong is a place that exercises the rule of law. Photo: Simon Song
No one is above law, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam warns as she breaks silence on journalist’s controversial arrest
- Carrie Lam says Hong Kong does not suppress journalism but journalists must obey the law
- RTHK contributor Bao Choy charged with making false statements under the Road Traffic Ordinance when searching database for car owners’ details
Topic | Press freedom in Hong Kong
Carrie Lam says Hong Kong is a place that exercises the rule of law. Photo: Simon Song