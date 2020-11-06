Carrie Lam says Hong Kong is a place that exercises the rule of law. Photo: Simon Song Carrie Lam says Hong Kong is a place that exercises the rule of law. Photo: Simon Song
Carrie Lam says Hong Kong is a place that exercises the rule of law. Photo: Simon Song
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

No one is above law, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam warns as she breaks silence on journalist’s controversial arrest

  • Carrie Lam says Hong Kong does not suppress journalism but journalists must obey the law
  • RTHK contributor Bao Choy charged with making false statements under the Road Traffic Ordinance when searching database for car owners’ details

Topic |   Press freedom in Hong Kong
Christy LeungChris Lau
Christy Leung and Chris Lau

Updated: 7:50pm, 6 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Carrie Lam says Hong Kong is a place that exercises the rule of law. Photo: Simon Song Carrie Lam says Hong Kong is a place that exercises the rule of law. Photo: Simon Song
Carrie Lam says Hong Kong is a place that exercises the rule of law. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE