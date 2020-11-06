The injured mongrel was rescued at Sheung Tsuen, on Kam Sheung Road in Pat Heung. Photo: Facebook
Injured mongrel found with cuts to its eye and head sparks Hong Kong police probe
- Acting on a report on Friday, police found the injured dog outside a restaurant at Sheung Tsuen, on Kam Sheung Road in Pat Heung
- Kent Luk, founder of Hong Kong Paws Guardian, says though the injuries are not life-threatening, the animal may lose its sight in one eye
Topic | Animals
The injured mongrel was rescued at Sheung Tsuen, on Kam Sheung Road in Pat Heung. Photo: Facebook