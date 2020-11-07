Authorities examine the scene where a wild boar was found beheaded and dumped in a stream in Wong Chuk Hang on Saturday morning. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong police arrest one, hunt another over grisly killing of wild boar
- The boar’s carcass was found decapitated in a hillside stream in Wong Chuk Hang
- A hiker told police he had seen two suspicious-looking men nearby holding knives covered in blood
Topic | Wild boar
Authorities examine the scene where a wild boar was found beheaded and dumped in a stream in Wong Chuk Hang on Saturday morning. Photo: Facebook