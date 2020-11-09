Hong Kong police have arrested a district councillor’s ex-assistant for assisting an offender. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong national security police arrest councillor’s ex-aide for ‘assisting’ leader of now-defunct pro-independence group with US asylum bid
- Tim Luk, 34, accused of assisting an offender in relation to arrest of Tony Chung, leader of now-disbanded Studentlocalism
- Chung has been charged with secession under the national security law, money laundering, publishing seditious articles
Topic | Hong Kong police
