This young poodle was among more than 40 puppies and kittens seized from smugglers after a high-speed chase at sea on Monday morning. Photo: Dickson Lee
High-speed Hong Kong boat chase ends with rescue of more than 40 kittens and puppies from ‘mainland smugglers’
- The animals, all expensive breeds, were found inside 21 cages after six alleged smugglers abandoned the boat upon docking in Tung Chung
- The seizure comes less than a week after two cages containing the carcasses of two cats and one dog were found washed ashore on Lantau
Topic | Crime
