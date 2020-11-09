This young poodle was among more than 40 puppies and kittens seized from smugglers after a high-speed chase at sea on Monday morning. Photo: Dickson Lee This young poodle was among more than 40 puppies and kittens seized from smugglers after a high-speed chase at sea on Monday morning. Photo: Dickson Lee
High-speed Hong Kong boat chase ends with rescue of more than 40 kittens and puppies from ‘mainland smugglers’

  • The animals, all expensive breeds, were found inside 21 cages after six alleged smugglers abandoned the boat upon docking in Tung Chung
  • The seizure comes less than a week after two cages containing the carcasses of two cats and one dog were found washed ashore on Lantau

Clifford Lo
Updated: 5:39pm, 9 Nov, 2020

