Police lead Cheung Kie-chung away after his wife’s body was found in his university office. Photo: Handout Police lead Cheung Kie-chung away after his wife’s body was found in his university office. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong university professor admits killing wife but denies murdering her

  • Police found body of Chan Wai-man in Cheung Kie-chung’s office, with electrical wire tied in a knot around her neck
  • He initially sought to plead guilty to lesser charge of manslaughter – by reason of provocation or diminished responsibility, but offer rejected

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 10:07pm, 9 Nov, 2020

