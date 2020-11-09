Police lead Cheung Kie-chung away after his wife’s body was found in his university office. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong university professor admits killing wife but denies murdering her
- Police found body of Chan Wai-man in Cheung Kie-chung’s office, with electrical wire tied in a knot around her neck
- He initially sought to plead guilty to lesser charge of manslaughter – by reason of provocation or diminished responsibility, but offer rejected
Topic | Hong Kong courts
