Officers display items seized from members of the bookmaking and money-laundering racket. Photo: Handout
22 Hongkongers arrested in crackdown on city’s first fintech bookmaking and money-laundering racket
- Syndicate, operating out of three flats in Tai Kok Tsui, collected more than HK$500 million in bets on international gambling websites, police say
- Officers froze more than HK$10 million worth of assets, including HK$3.4 million in cash, five luxury watches and a Porsche SUV
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
