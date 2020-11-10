The 1.9-tonne haul has an estimated street value of HK$1.45 million. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong customs seizes nearly two tonnes of dried shark fins from Indonesian shipping container
- The 1.9-tonne haul, with an estimated street value of HK$1.45 million, was found mixed with legal fins inside the same shipping container
- Case has been handed over to the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department
Topic | Crime
The 1.9-tonne haul has an estimated street value of HK$1.45 million. Photo: Handout