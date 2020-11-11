Police inspect the scene of a fatal collision between a white BMW and a motorcycle in Sha Tin on Wednesday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong motorcyclist killed in crash at Sha Tin intersection, BMW driver arrested
- Online video shows a white BMW slamming into the motorcycle at the junction of Yuen Wo and Sha Tin Rural Committee roads
- Police are investigating whether the BMW was trying to speed through a red light at the time of the accident
Topic | Crime
