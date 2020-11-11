Police inspect the scene of a fatal collision between a white BMW and a motorcycle in Sha Tin on Wednesday. Photo: Handout Police inspect the scene of a fatal collision between a white BMW and a motorcycle in Sha Tin on Wednesday. Photo: Handout
Police inspect the scene of a fatal collision between a white BMW and a motorcycle in Sha Tin on Wednesday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong motorcyclist killed in crash at Sha Tin intersection, BMW driver arrested

  • Online video shows a white BMW slamming into the motorcycle at the junction of Yuen Wo and Sha Tin Rural Committee roads
  • Police are investigating whether the BMW was trying to speed through a red light at the time of the accident

Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 5:03pm, 11 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Police inspect the scene of a fatal collision between a white BMW and a motorcycle in Sha Tin on Wednesday. Photo: Handout Police inspect the scene of a fatal collision between a white BMW and a motorcycle in Sha Tin on Wednesday. Photo: Handout
Police inspect the scene of a fatal collision between a white BMW and a motorcycle in Sha Tin on Wednesday. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE