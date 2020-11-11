HKU associate professor Cheung Kie-chung (face covered) is accused of murdering his wife Chan Wai-man. Photo: Dickson Lee HKU associate professor Cheung Kie-chung (face covered) is accused of murdering his wife Chan Wai-man. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong professor accused of murdering wife sparked police suspicions while moving heavy wooden box out of flat, court hears

  • HKU professor Cheung Kie-chung initially said box contained beach activity items, but later told police it stored metal parts for a robotics competition
  • Discrepancy prompted officers to move missing-person case to crime unit, leading to the discovery of wife’s body inside the box

Brian Wong

Updated: 9:46pm, 11 Nov, 2020

