HKU associate professor Cheung Kie-chung (face covered) is accused of murdering his wife Chan Wai-man. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong professor accused of murdering wife sparked police suspicions while moving heavy wooden box out of flat, court hears
- HKU professor Cheung Kie-chung initially said box contained beach activity items, but later told police it stored metal parts for a robotics competition
- Discrepancy prompted officers to move missing-person case to crime unit, leading to the discovery of wife’s body inside the box
Crime in Hong Kong
