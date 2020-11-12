Between July 1 and November 9 this year, customs officers at the airport’s cargo terminal confiscated 380kg of marijuana and cannabis products with an estimated street value of HK$45 million. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong teenagers increasingly involved in illegal import of marijuana and cannabis products, customs officers warn
- Several youths arrested over an estimated HK$45 million worth of the drug brought in via air over the past four months
- About 380kg of the banned narcotic substance seized between July and November marks an increase of 211 per cent from the first half of this year
