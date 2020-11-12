Former HKU associate professor Cheung Kie-chung, seen in a hood after police discovered his wife’s body in 2018, took the stand on Thursday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong university professor accused of murdering wife describes happy marriage, growing tension during High Court testimony
- Cheung Kie-chung’s Thursday court appearance marked his first public statements since his arrest in August 2018
- While their client has admitted to the killing, defence team argues for manslaughter, citing Cheung’s depression, provocations by wife
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Former HKU associate professor Cheung Kie-chung, seen in a hood after police discovered his wife’s body in 2018, took the stand on Thursday. Photo: Handout