Tougher penalties needed to deter sex offenders, Hong Kong law review panel says

  • Experts appointed by the government complete 14 year review of existing crimes and penalties, finding them insufficient
  • Among its recommendations: new offences covering sexual exploitation of minors and incentives for felons to undergo treatment while in prison

Brian Wong

Updated: 12:44am, 13 Nov, 2020

