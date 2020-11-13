The panel has proposed sentencing caps for 30 new offences, including crimes aimed at deterring the sexual exploitation of minors. Photo: Shutterstock
Tougher penalties needed to deter sex offenders, Hong Kong law review panel says
- Experts appointed by the government complete 14 year review of existing crimes and penalties, finding them insufficient
- Among its recommendations: new offences covering sexual exploitation of minors and incentives for felons to undergo treatment while in prison
