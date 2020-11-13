A High Court judge on Friday extended a temporary ban on the doxxing of judicial officers and their families. Photo: Shutterstock A High Court judge on Friday extended a temporary ban on the doxxing of judicial officers and their families. Photo: Shutterstock
A High Court judge on Friday extended a temporary ban on the doxxing of judicial officers and their families. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Ban on doxxing Hong Kong judicial officers, families extended, as High Court judge says ‘prompt and firm’ response needed

  • Justice Russell Coleman notes temporary prohibition has not prevented the release of personal information of a judge tied to national security law case
  • Such targeted harassment ‘detrimental to rule of law’ if the public believes it can affect decision-making process, he says

Topic |   Doxxing and cyberbullying
Brian Wong

Updated: 4:04pm, 13 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A High Court judge on Friday extended a temporary ban on the doxxing of judicial officers and their families. Photo: Shutterstock A High Court judge on Friday extended a temporary ban on the doxxing of judicial officers and their families. Photo: Shutterstock
A High Court judge on Friday extended a temporary ban on the doxxing of judicial officers and their families. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE