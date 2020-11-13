A High Court judge on Friday extended a temporary ban on the doxxing of judicial officers and their families. Photo: Shutterstock
Ban on doxxing Hong Kong judicial officers, families extended, as High Court judge says ‘prompt and firm’ response needed
- Justice Russell Coleman notes temporary prohibition has not prevented the release of personal information of a judge tied to national security law case
- Such targeted harassment ‘detrimental to rule of law’ if the public believes it can affect decision-making process, he says
