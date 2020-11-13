Police make arrests in the vicinity of Polytechnic University following protests there on November 18, 2019. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests: appeal court sentences teens to probation, community service after overturning magistrate’s decision to dismiss charges
- A lower court had thrown out the charges against the pair, opting instead to issue orders making their guardians responsible for their future behaviour
- Court of Appeal, however, finds that the lower court had erred by failing to give proper weight to punishment and deterrence in sentencing
Topic | Hong Kong protests
