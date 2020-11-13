Police make arrests in the vicinity of Polytechnic University following protests there on November 18, 2019. Photo: Winson Wong Police make arrests in the vicinity of Polytechnic University following protests there on November 18, 2019. Photo: Winson Wong
Police make arrests in the vicinity of Polytechnic University following protests there on November 18, 2019. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: appeal court sentences teens to probation, community service after overturning magistrate’s decision to dismiss charges

  • A lower court had thrown out the charges against the pair, opting instead to issue orders making their guardians responsible for their future behaviour
  • Court of Appeal, however, finds that the lower court had erred by failing to give proper weight to punishment and deterrence in sentencing

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Brian Wong

Updated: 7:10pm, 13 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Police make arrests in the vicinity of Polytechnic University following protests there on November 18, 2019. Photo: Winson Wong Police make arrests in the vicinity of Polytechnic University following protests there on November 18, 2019. Photo: Winson Wong
Police make arrests in the vicinity of Polytechnic University following protests there on November 18, 2019. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE