The defendant has admitted killing his wife in their home in a university dormitory. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Dispute over orange juice sparked wife’s killing, Hong Kong professor tells court
- Cheung Kie-chung told court he could not recall what happened from the moment he put electrical wires around his wife’s neck to the time she slumped in bed
- Defendant said his wife had scolded their daughter, who had just moved out, on phone over the taste of the juice and told her to get a refund
