Police are hunting three men who assaulted mainland billionaire Qian Fenglei (pictured) and his assistant with knives on Saturday night. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong manhunt under way after late-night knife attack on mainland billionaire Qian Fenglei, assistant in Wan Chai

  • The philanthropist and director of Universal International Holdings (Hong Kong) was treated at hospital after sustaining wounds to his limbs
  • Police are searching for three men allegedly responsible for the attack on Harbour Road, which also injured the billionaire’s 48-year-old assistant

Kanis Leung and Christy Leung

Updated: 3:07pm, 14 Nov, 2020

