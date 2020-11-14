Police are hunting three men who assaulted mainland billionaire Qian Fenglei (pictured) and his assistant with knives on Saturday night. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong manhunt under way after late-night knife attack on mainland billionaire Qian Fenglei, assistant in Wan Chai
- The philanthropist and director of Universal International Holdings (Hong Kong) was treated at hospital after sustaining wounds to his limbs
- Police are searching for three men allegedly responsible for the attack on Harbour Road, which also injured the billionaire’s 48-year-old assistant
Topic | Crime
Police are hunting three men who assaulted mainland billionaire Qian Fenglei (pictured) and his assistant with knives on Saturday night. Photo: Handout