Hong Kong’s anonymous tip line for reporting national security law violations racked up 10,000 messages in its first week. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong’s controversial national security law tip line gets 10,000 messages in first week of operation
- By 8am on Thursday, the multi-platform project had gathered the equivalent of 1,400 pieces of information a day for the force’s new national security unit
- While some messages were repeated, others were constructive, a government source says, adding it’s still too early to draw conclusions about volume
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
