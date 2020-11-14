The alleged thefts took place inside the offices of the public relations bureau at police headquarters in Wan Chai. Photo: Warton Li The alleged thefts took place inside the offices of the public relations bureau at police headquarters in Wan Chai. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police inspector arrested on suspicion of stealing colleagues’ tactical helmets, abalone

  • The disappearance of the tactical gear and canned seafood from the offices of the public relations bureau prompted the man’s colleagues to file a complaint
  • One police source says the force is ‘looking into if he suffered from any mental illnesses’

Topic |   Hong Kong police
Christy Leung
Updated: 7:10pm, 14 Nov, 2020

