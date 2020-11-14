The left side wheels of the Maserati came flying off in the accident. Photo: Handout
Hunt for Maserati driver in Hong Kong after sports car flies across road divider and smashes into taxi and minibus, injuring three
- Online dashcam footage shows the sports car losing control, spinning three times and crossing the road divider before hitting two vehicles
- Cabbie, minibus driver and passenger taken to hospital for treatment while three occupants of Maserati fled before police arrived
Topic | Traffic and road safety in Hong Kong
The left side wheels of the Maserati came flying off in the accident. Photo: Handout