The left side wheels of the Maserati came flying off in the accident. Photo: Handout
Hunt for Maserati driver in Hong Kong after sports car flies across road divider and smashes into taxi and minibus, injuring three

  • Online dashcam footage shows the sports car losing control, spinning three times and crossing the road divider before hitting two vehicles
  • Cabbie, minibus driver and passenger taken to hospital for treatment while three occupants of Maserati fled before police arrived

Kathleen Magramo and Christy Leung

Updated: 8:06pm, 14 Nov, 2020

