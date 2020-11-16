Cheung Kei-chung admitted strangling his wife Tina Chan to death with loose electrical wires on August 17, 2018. Photo: Dickson Lee Cheung Kei-chung admitted strangling his wife Tina Chan to death with loose electrical wires on August 17, 2018. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong professor charged with murder cries in court recalling handling wife’s body

  • Cheung Kie-chung says the lies he told afterwards to his children and police made him suffer deeply
  • He also describes moving a handmade box containing the body out of their flat and into his office

Updated: 8:15pm, 16 Nov, 2020

Cheung Kei-chung admitted strangling his wife Tina Chan to death with loose electrical wires on August 17, 2018. Photo: Dickson Lee Cheung Kei-chung admitted strangling his wife Tina Chan to death with loose electrical wires on August 17, 2018. Photo: Dickson Lee
Cheung Kei-chung admitted strangling his wife Tina Chan to death with loose electrical wires on August 17, 2018. Photo: Dickson Lee
