Protesters marching against the national security law face off with a police line in Causeway Bay in July. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police chief accuses foreign countries harbouring protest-related fugitives of putting ‘politics above the law’

  • Commissioner of Police Chris Tang also slammed the fugitives themselves, saying if they maintain their innocence, ‘tell the story to the court’
  • The remarks were made in a wide-ranging interview with the Post marking the end of Tang’s first year as the force’s commander

Topic |   Hong Kong police
Christy Leung
Updated: 9:00am, 19 Nov, 2020

