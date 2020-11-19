Protesters marching against the national security law face off with a police line in Causeway Bay in July. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong police chief accuses foreign countries harbouring protest-related fugitives of putting ‘politics above the law’
- Commissioner of Police Chris Tang also slammed the fugitives themselves, saying if they maintain their innocence, ‘tell the story to the court’
- The remarks were made in a wide-ranging interview with the Post marking the end of Tang’s first year as the force’s commander
