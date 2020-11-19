Commissioner of Police Chris Tang speaks to the Post at police headquarters in Wan Chai on Wednesday. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong police chief says tackling ‘smears’, higher crime rate are top priorities, while brushing off talk of politicisation of force
- Speaking to the Post one year after taking command of the force, Commissioner of Police Chris Tang says high crime a ‘price to pay’ for last year’s unrest
- Police chief also defends his personal style, saying he does not ‘like picking fights, but I must tell people the truth’
