Police use pepper spray against a man at an anti-government protest in Central in January. Photo: Sam Tsang
Government loses legal battle with Hong Kong journalists over police complaints and officer identification
- Hong Kong Journalists Association backed by Court of First Instance in argument that stemmed from anti-government protests
- Judge rules police watchdog inadequate for investigating complaints against officers, and says failure to display ID numbers goes against Bill of Rights
Topic | Hong Kong courts
