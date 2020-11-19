Police use pepper spray against a man at an anti-government protest in Central in January. Photo: Sam Tsang Police use pepper spray against a man at an anti-government protest in Central in January. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong / Law and Crime

Government loses legal battle with Hong Kong journalists over police complaints and officer identification

  • Hong Kong Journalists Association backed by Court of First Instance in argument that stemmed from anti-government protests
  • Judge rules police watchdog inadequate for investigating complaints against officers, and says failure to display ID numbers goes against Bill of Rights

Chris Lau
Updated: 11:22am, 19 Nov, 2020

