An anti-government protester uses a tennis racquet to return a tear gas canister fired by police in Tsuen Wan on August 25, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
British expert claims Hong Kong police turned protesters into radicals and drove them to increasing levels of violence

  • Professor Clifford Stott suggests use of tear gas by police outside Legislative Council in June 2019 began escalation of violence
  • Stott was briefly involved in Independent Police Complaints Council investigation but quit over concerns about watchdog’s limited power

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 3:57pm, 19 Nov, 2020

