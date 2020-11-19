An anti-government protester uses a tennis racquet to return a tear gas canister fired by police in Tsuen Wan on August 25, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
British expert claims Hong Kong police turned protesters into radicals and drove them to increasing levels of violence
- Professor Clifford Stott suggests use of tear gas by police outside Legislative Council in June 2019 began escalation of violence
- Stott was briefly involved in Independent Police Complaints Council investigation but quit over concerns about watchdog’s limited power
Topic | Hong Kong protests
