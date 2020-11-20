Police have made arrests in relation to a series of burglaries targeting residential blocks surrounded by scaffolding. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong pair arrested on suspicion of executing series of high-rise burglaries by climbing up scaffolding
- Police arrest two men as they clamber down scaffolding at residential block in Wong Tai Sin district
- Burglars scaled buildings to enter homes and steal HK$250,000 worth of cash and values in four raids, detectives say
Topic | Crime
Police have made arrests in relation to a series of burglaries targeting residential blocks surrounded by scaffolding. Photo: Warton Li