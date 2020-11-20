Officers from the police national security unit arrive at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Sha Tin on Friday. Photo: Dickson Lee Officers from the police national security unit arrive at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Sha Tin on Friday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Officers from the police national security unit arrive at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Sha Tin on Friday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong’s national security police gather evidence at university campus after student protesters chanted independence slogans

  • A dozen officers examine security camera footage and take photos around campus following Thursday’s demonstration
  • Beijing’s liaison office warns the rally might have breached national security law

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 8:54pm, 20 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Officers from the police national security unit arrive at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Sha Tin on Friday. Photo: Dickson Lee Officers from the police national security unit arrive at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Sha Tin on Friday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Officers from the police national security unit arrive at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Sha Tin on Friday. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE