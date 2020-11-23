The youngest victim of unlawful sexual intercourse this year was only 10 years old. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong juveniles becoming victims of child pornography, sex crimes amid pandemic, police warn
- There have been 85 reports of unlawful sexual intercourse between January and September this year, compared with 71 over the same period last year
- ‘Sextortion’ cases jumped to 616 during the first three quarters of this year from 171 over the whole of last year
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
