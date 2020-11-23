The youngest victim of unlawful sexual intercourse this year was only 10 years old. Photo: Shutterstock The youngest victim of unlawful sexual intercourse this year was only 10 years old. Photo: Shutterstock
The youngest victim of unlawful sexual intercourse this year was only 10 years old. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong juveniles becoming victims of child pornography, sex crimes amid pandemic, police warn

  • There have been 85 reports of unlawful sexual intercourse between January and September this year, compared with 71 over the same period last year
  • ‘Sextortion’ cases jumped to 616 during the first three quarters of this year from 171 over the whole of last year

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Phila Siu
Phila Siu

Updated: 10:13am, 23 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The youngest victim of unlawful sexual intercourse this year was only 10 years old. Photo: Shutterstock The youngest victim of unlawful sexual intercourse this year was only 10 years old. Photo: Shutterstock
The youngest victim of unlawful sexual intercourse this year was only 10 years old. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE