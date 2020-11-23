01:32

Hong Kong protests: Joshua Wong pleads guilty for role in 2019 police headquarters siege

Hong Kong opposition trio Joshua Wong, Ivan Lam, and Agnes Chow face jail after pleading guilty to charges over police headquarters siege

  • Wong and Lam changed pleas at last minute ahead of expected six-day trial at West Kowloon Court
  • Chow previously admitted her guilt and all three have been remanded ahead of sentencing next week

Phila Siu and Christy Leung

Updated: 7:06pm, 23 Nov, 2020

