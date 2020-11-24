‘Shanghai Boy’ was arrested after police received intelligence he was coming back to Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee ‘Shanghai Boy’ was arrested after police received intelligence he was coming back to Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
‘Shanghai Boy’ was arrested after police received intelligence he was coming back to Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
Alleged triad gangster ‘Shanghai Boy’ returned to Hong Kong after contracting Covid-19 abroad, source says

  • Kwok Wing-hung, wanted over conspiracy to wound and other offences, was detained on Sunday upon arriving in the city after two years as a fugitive
  • He claims he came back to Hong Kong after becoming infected with the coronavirus and did not want to die in Europe, insider says

Clifford Lo
Updated: 8:29pm, 24 Nov, 2020

