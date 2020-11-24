The first defendant to be charged under the national security law over independence chants was refused bail when he appeared at West Kowloon Court. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s first national security law prosecution for pro-independence chanting launches at West Kowloon Court
- Adam Ma denied bail when he appeared in court on Tuesday charged with incitement to commit secession
- Prosecutors accuse him of repeatedly chanting phrases promoting Hong Kong independence
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
