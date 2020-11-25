Joshua Wong arrives at the Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong opposition activist Joshua Wong put in solitary confinement with lights on 24 hours a day, after X-ray reveals ‘a shadow’ in his stomach
- Wong put in single cell in medical ward and source says he is to be there for several days
- The 24-year-old was remanded in custody in Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre on Monday
Topic | Joshua Wong
Joshua Wong arrives at the Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong