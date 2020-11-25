Joshua Wong arrives at the Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong Joshua Wong arrives at the Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
Joshua Wong arrives at the Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong opposition activist Joshua Wong put in solitary confinement with lights on 24 hours a day, after X-ray reveals ‘a shadow’ in his stomach

  • Wong put in single cell in medical ward and source says he is to be there for several days
  • The 24-year-old was remanded in custody in Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre on Monday

Topic |   Joshua Wong
Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 4:54pm, 25 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Joshua Wong arrives at the Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong Joshua Wong arrives at the Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
Joshua Wong arrives at the Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE