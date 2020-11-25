Comedian Stephen Chow leaves High Court in Admiralty on Wednesday. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong comedian accused of denying investment commission to ex-girlfriend says his intention was to give monetary gift only as an ‘expression of love’
- Stephen Chow does not dispute there was an offer to share profits, but his defence counsel Bernard Man SC questioned the legal effect of the verbal promise
- He says it never occurred to him that it would be odd to give money to show affection to his girlfriend
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Comedian Stephen Chow leaves High Court in Admiralty on Wednesday. Photo: May Tse