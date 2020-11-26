Police seized more than HK$57 million worth of drugs in two separate raids on Wednesday. Photo: Warton Li Police seized more than HK$57 million worth of drugs in two separate raids on Wednesday. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police seize 42kg of meth hidden in hollow concrete slabs, 18kg of cocaine in car boot in separate busts

  • Four suspects were arrested in the two separate raids, which netted drugs with an estimated street value of HK$57 million
  • Seizures of crystal meth in the first eight months of the year are up 688 per cent, to 773kg, compared to the same period last year

Clifford Lo
Updated: 5:32pm, 26 Nov, 2020

