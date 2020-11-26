Cheung Kie-chung had pleaded guilty to the charge of preventing the lawful burial of his wife’s body. Photo: Dickson Lee Cheung Kie-chung had pleaded guilty to the charge of preventing the lawful burial of his wife’s body. Photo: Dickson Lee
Cheung Kie-chung had pleaded guilty to the charge of preventing the lawful burial of his wife’s body. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong professor Cheung Kie-chung found guilty of murdering his wife in 2018

  • Jury returns verdict by vote of 5-2 after less than eight hours of deliberations. There is only one sentence for murder – mandatory life imprisonment
  • Cheung Kie-chung, 56, had admitted killing his wife Tina Chan on August 17, 2018 at their home but denied murder

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 9:59pm, 26 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Cheung Kie-chung had pleaded guilty to the charge of preventing the lawful burial of his wife’s body. Photo: Dickson Lee Cheung Kie-chung had pleaded guilty to the charge of preventing the lawful burial of his wife’s body. Photo: Dickson Lee
Cheung Kie-chung had pleaded guilty to the charge of preventing the lawful burial of his wife’s body. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE