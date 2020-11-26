Cheung Kie-chung had pleaded guilty to the charge of preventing the lawful burial of his wife’s body. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong professor Cheung Kie-chung found guilty of murdering his wife in 2018
- Jury returns verdict by vote of 5-2 after less than eight hours of deliberations. There is only one sentence for murder – mandatory life imprisonment
- Cheung Kie-chung, 56, had admitted killing his wife Tina Chan on August 17, 2018 at their home but denied murder
