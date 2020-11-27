Long Hair Leung Kwok-hung outside the Court of Final Appeal in October. Photo: Dickson Lee
developing | Hong Kong opposition activist wins long hair fight with city’s prison bosses
- Court of Final Appeal backs Leung Kwok-hung in his battle with Correctional Services Department over hair cut six years ago
- Leung, who had his signature locks cut when he was jailed in 2014, argued the policy was discriminatory
Topic | Hong Kong courts
