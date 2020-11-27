Inspections are being escalated at Hong Kong’s border checkpoints following a couple of diamond busts. Photo: Shutterstock Inspections are being escalated at Hong Kong’s border checkpoints following a couple of diamond busts. Photo: Shutterstock
Inspections are being escalated at Hong Kong’s border checkpoints following a couple of diamond busts. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong customs seizes more than 160 diamonds worth HK$6.5 million from truck at Shenzhen border

  • Precious stones stuffed in truck driver’s pocket detected at new border checkpoint
  • Border inspections ramped up as officials fear Covid-19 travel curbs are fuelling illicit diamond trade

Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 3:00pm, 27 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Inspections are being escalated at Hong Kong’s border checkpoints following a couple of diamond busts. Photo: Shutterstock Inspections are being escalated at Hong Kong’s border checkpoints following a couple of diamond busts. Photo: Shutterstock
Inspections are being escalated at Hong Kong’s border checkpoints following a couple of diamond busts. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE