The 12 fugitive Hongkongers were captured by the China Coast Guard on August 23. Photo: Weibo
Mainland Chinese police hand case on the 12 Hong Kong fugitives to prosecutors

  • Shenzhen police pass their file on the 12 to prosecutors after completing their investigation
  • The dozen suspects, all wanted in relation to last year’s Hong Kong protests, were intercepted trying to flee to Taiwan via speedboat in August

Christy Leung
Updated: 6:14pm, 27 Nov, 2020

