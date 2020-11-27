The 12 fugitive Hongkongers were captured by the China Coast Guard on August 23. Photo: Weibo
Mainland Chinese police hand case on the 12 Hong Kong fugitives to prosecutors
- Shenzhen police pass their file on the 12 to prosecutors after completing their investigation
- The dozen suspects, all wanted in relation to last year’s Hong Kong protests, were intercepted trying to flee to Taiwan via speedboat in August
Topic | Hong Kong protests
The 12 fugitive Hongkongers were captured by the China Coast Guard on August 23. Photo: Weibo