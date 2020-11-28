Authorities are investigating the main reasons behind the sharp rise in the seizure of American ginseng and totoaba bladders. Photo: Handout
Covid-19 pandemic forces endangered species smugglers into using cargo shipments, resulting in Hong Kong seizing HK$149 million worth of goods
- Monetary value of seizures is already 12 per cent higher this year than for the whole of 2019 as cargo shipments usually carry larger volumes of illicit goods
- But wildlife smuggling cases detected at passenger channels at local control points dropped dramatically
Topic | Crime
Authorities are investigating the main reasons behind the sharp rise in the seizure of American ginseng and totoaba bladders. Photo: Handout