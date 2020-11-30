A 50-year-old man driving a red Audi was attacked at the junction of Ferry Street and Yan Cheung Road. Photo: NowTV
Teen arrested after Hong Kong motorist badly hurt in suspected triad knife attack, as police investigate possibility he was targeted by mistake
- Victim was driving son’s red Audi at time of incident near Yau Ma Tei Police Station
- Officers detain 18-year-old believed to be member of Sun Yee On triad near scene and are still hunting four other suspects
Topic | Crime
