Hong Kong customs officers have made their biggest seizure of endangered seahorses in two years. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s biggest seizure of seahorses in two years recovers 75kg of endangered species, valued at HK$1 million
- Some 25kg of the dried seafood was airmailed into the city from Indonesia via Shenzhen, while another 50kg was seized from a flat in Tuen Mun
- Undercover customs officers arrested a 63-year-old man who received the consignment – labelled to be carrying body scrub – from Indonesia
Topic | Crime
