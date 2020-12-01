Dr Mak Wan-ling had testified that she believed the treatment was safe. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong doctor guilty of manslaughter after beauty treatment blunder killed client
- High Court jury returns unanimous verdict against Dr Mak Wan-ling, 39, after less than seven hours of deliberations in her second trial over 2012 death of Chan Yuen-lam, 46
- She was accused of performing injection without obtaining proper consent and ensuring blood product was properly handled and free of contamination
Topic | Hong Kong courts
