Hong Kong doctor guilty of manslaughter after beauty treatment blunder killed client

  • High Court jury returns unanimous verdict against Dr Mak Wan-ling, 39, after less than seven hours of deliberations in her second trial over 2012 death of Chan Yuen-lam, 46
  • She was accused of performing injection without obtaining proper consent and ensuring blood product was properly handled and free of contamination

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 6:19pm, 1 Dec, 2020

