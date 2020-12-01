Trimming the hair of Hong Kong’s women prisoners is one idea under consideration after the city’s top court ruled that current practices are discriminatory. Photo: Dickson Lee
After losing court battle to ex-lawmaker ‘Long Hair’, Hong Kong’s prisons mull shearing locks of female inmates in name of equality
- The haircuts for female prisoners are one option being weighed after a five-judge panel ruled ‘social norms’ not a valid reason for cutting activists’ hair
- Prison insider warns of ‘possible riots’, wave of judicial reviews could follow rules changes
Topic | Hong Kong politics
Trimming the hair of Hong Kong’s women prisoners is one idea under consideration after the city’s top court ruled that current practices are discriminatory. Photo: Dickson Lee