Trimming the hair of Hong Kong’s women prisoners is one idea under consideration after the city’s top court ruled that current practices are discriminatory. Photo: Dickson Lee Trimming the hair of Hong Kong’s women prisoners is one idea under consideration after the city’s top court ruled that current practices are discriminatory. Photo: Dickson Lee
Trimming the hair of Hong Kong’s women prisoners is one idea under consideration after the city’s top court ruled that current practices are discriminatory. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

After losing court battle to ex-lawmaker ‘Long Hair’, Hong Kong’s prisons mull shearing locks of female inmates in name of equality

  • The haircuts for female prisoners are one option being weighed after a five-judge panel ruled ‘social norms’ not a valid reason for cutting activists’ hair
  • Prison insider warns of ‘possible riots’, wave of judicial reviews could follow rules changes

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 7:40pm, 1 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Trimming the hair of Hong Kong’s women prisoners is one idea under consideration after the city’s top court ruled that current practices are discriminatory. Photo: Dickson Lee Trimming the hair of Hong Kong’s women prisoners is one idea under consideration after the city’s top court ruled that current practices are discriminatory. Photo: Dickson Lee
Trimming the hair of Hong Kong’s women prisoners is one idea under consideration after the city’s top court ruled that current practices are discriminatory. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE