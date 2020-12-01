The High Court in Admiralty. Photo: Warton Li
Woman who adopted one of 30 animals believed to have been dropped from Hong Kong building mounts legal challenge against authorities’ inaction in prosecuting suspects
- Department of Justice earlier said it would not prosecute the two suspects in the case as the evidence did not support a reasonable prospect of conviction
- But Pang Lok-sze’s counsel Kim McCoy says the decision was unlawful and tainted by procedural impropriety
Topic | Hong Kong courts
