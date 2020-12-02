Anti-government protesters shine their laser pointers at the Hong Kong Space Museum, in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Sam Tsang Anti-government protesters shine their laser pointers at the Hong Kong Space Museum, in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong university student leader arrested in early morning raid by 20 police ﻿officers

  • Baptist University’s Keith Fong was detained on suspicion of obstruction of justice and possession of offensive weapons after the raid on Wednesday morning
  • Student union condemns arrest and accuses ‘Hong Kong communist authorities’ of spreading terror

Updated: 10:38am, 2 Dec, 2020

