Former Demosisto leaders Joshua Wong (right) and Ivan Lam are seen boarding a vehicle before heading to court on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong activists Joshua Wong, Ivan Lam, Agnes Chow jailed over 2019 Wan Chai police HQ siege
- The trio previously pleaded guilty to their roles in a 15-hour siege of police headquarters in the early days of last year’s anti-government unrest
- Prosecutors had shown video of Wong using a loudhailer to encourage more people to come and ‘completely besiege police headquarters’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
