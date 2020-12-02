Former Demosisto leaders Joshua Wong (right) and Ivan Lam are seen boarding a vehicle before heading to court on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang Former Demosisto leaders Joshua Wong (right) and Ivan Lam are seen boarding a vehicle before heading to court on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong activists Joshua Wong, Ivan Lam, Agnes Chow jailed over 2019 Wan Chai police HQ siege

  • The trio previously pleaded guilty to their roles in a 15-hour siege of police headquarters in the early days of last year’s anti-government unrest
  • Prosecutors had shown video of Wong using a loudhailer to encourage more people to come and ‘completely besiege police headquarters’

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 5:11pm, 2 Dec, 2020

Former Demosisto leaders Joshua Wong (right) and Ivan Lam are seen boarding a vehicle before heading to court on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
