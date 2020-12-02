Apple Daily boss Jimmy Lai arrives at the Mong Kok police station shortly before 1pm on Wednesday. Photo: Dickson Lee Apple Daily boss Jimmy Lai arrives at the Mong Kok police station shortly before 1pm on Wednesday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai charged with fraud along with two Next Digital executives, but no national security law crimes

  • The Apple Daily boss was arrested in August in a high-profile operation that saw scores of police raid his Tseung Kwan O offices
  • He was also alleged at the time to have colluded with foreign forces, but was not charged under the city’s national security law on Wednesday

Clifford LoPhila Siu
Updated: 9:02pm, 2 Dec, 2020

